PENNY, KY (WOWK) — In the hard-hit community of Penny in Kentucky, a team of people, mostly kids, were working on a front porch. Turns out, it wasn’t their porch, they were helping a neighbor in need of a hand.

Carly Bartley and her family spent the day cleaning up the mess mother nature left behind.

Historic flooding and rainfall hit the Tri-State, with Kentucky seeing more than 10 inches of rain on Wednesday.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says that at least eight people have died as a result of the flooding.

Within the unincorporated Pike County town lives Lou and William Hamilton. Neighbors say that William is bedridden.

Bartley and her family were helping Hamilton as the race is on to get him back home after being rescued by first responders.

“It is good to see a neighborhood pitching in like they are and we know that her brother needs to get home this evening, so that is our goal. Is to get him a room ready and get him back up here and we can work around him,” says one neighbor.

Lou’s house is full of mud and water, so the crew got out their squeegees and got to work.

As of Thursday, they are still working on cleaning up the house. But the recipients will forever be thankful.