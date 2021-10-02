Children’s Home Society adds new playground equipment

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — When kids are placed into the foster care system, it can be tough for them to adjust. While social workers are trying their best to find a home for them, they’re also working to create an environment that’s child-friendly.

With some helping hands and a little bit of elbow grease, the children’s home society will have its first on-site playground. The Elk’s Lodge Chapter 313 in Huntington donated the structure and offered to build it Saturday morning.

The lodge received grant money this year which makes projects like this possible. Volunteers say being able to help, no matter the cause, is what they’re all about.

Our motto is ‘Elk’s Care, Elks Share’ and the charity part of it is what we’re all about and this… This brings it home for me. Paulette Goheen, Elks Lodge volunteer



Volunteers work on the playground outside of the Children’s Home Society. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The project took only a few hours to complete and representatives of the children’s home society say their kids are very excited.

The Children’s Home Society in Huntington and Ona is dedicated to helping children find lifetime families and working to preserve and strengthen those families. Permanency social worker Brittany Wilt says there are more than seven thousand kids in foster care in the Mountain State.

They are currently looking for families who are willing to step up in one way or another to help these kids find their permanent homes.

The need is absolutely huge and I cannot stress that enough, so we really just need people to be willing to open up their hearts and just treat these kids like they were one of their own. Brittany Wilt, permanency social worker

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, click here.

