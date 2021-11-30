Children’s Home Society in Huntington receives a huge jacket donation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Children’s Home Society in Downtown Huntington received a huge jacket donation from United Way River Cities Tuesday.

United Way dropped off 125 jackets of all sizes and colors for children in the community to pick from. They say this is just “one more way they look forward to being involved in the community.”

Belinda Chapman, the Director of Development and Resources for the Children’s Home Society says she’s excited to help with the need.

“There are so many of our neighbors that are struggling. We’ve just come out of a pandemic, people are trying to bounce back, the price of all the good are inflated, so people cannot really afford to go out and purchase coats. So, to have these coats going out into the community will help our neighbors stay warm throughout the winter months,” Chapman explains.

She says the Children’s Home Society will be collaborating with the Cabell, Lincoln, and Wayne Boards of Education to determine which students and families are in need before they begin handing out the jackets.

United Way says they are still accepting donations throughout December. Anyone interested in donating can be drop off jackets at any Mountain Health Network location.

