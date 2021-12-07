All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Children’s hospital opens in Pikeville, Kentucky

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
doctors-medical-Stethoscope_1530026046025_381387_ver1_20180628055601-159532

PIKEVILLE, KY (AP) – A children’s hospital has opened in eastern Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported the Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children’s Hospital opened Monday at Pikeville Medical Center. It will be the first such hospital in the region and will serve Kentucky, southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.

The 13,400-square-foot facility will provide inpatient and outpatient pediatric health care, meaning children won’t have to travel so far for care. The other children’s hospitals in Kentucky are in Lexington and Louisville.

The Mettu Children’s Hospital provides specialty services, a 10-bed in-patient unit, 13 pediatric exam rooms, a children’s waiting area and a playroom.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS