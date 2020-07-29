ChiliFest canceled due to pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Organizers of ChiliFest have made the decision to cancel the 2020 event due to the pandemic.

“While we have held off before making any decision about this year’s ChiliFest celebration, it was apparent after reading Governor Justice’s guidelines for fairs & festivals that ChiliFest could not operate under those conditions,” said Ron Smith, the founder of the event.

The ChiliFest had been held continuously for 36 years and served as a qualifier for the International Chili Society’s World Championship. The International Chili Society’s World Championship has also been delayed until the spring of 2021.

The event plans to return in 2021.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories