CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Contemporary Christian music filled the Municipal Auditorium in Charleston Friday night as Kentucky native Jason Crabb took the stage with some help from very special guests.

Crabb’s hometown of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, was hit hard by the tornadoes that struck in December 2021. During that time, the Ignite Youth Team from Guyan Freewill Baptist in Lincoln County went to the area to help with clean up and rebuilding.

As a thank you, Crabb invited the team up on stage to perform with him at his April 28, 2023 concert in Charleston!

“He’s shown a favor to our children to be able to let them get on stage with him as he sang,” said Guyan Freewill Baptist Pastor Eric Rakes. “We didn’t go to Kentucky to get any favors back. We did it because, other people in other states, we can show them love of God in us, but in return, God is blessing our children through all this.”

While in Western Kentucky, the church team raised $12,000 and gave it to those who didn’t have insurance.