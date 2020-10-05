Christmas basket signup begins at Mountain Mission

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s barely October but Christmas is around the corner at Mountain Mission.

Every year, Mountain Mission distributes nearly 1,000 Christmas baskets that have enough food for families to enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner.

But this year because of the pandemic, staff say they may have to distribute up to 1500 of them.

It’s why the non-profit wants to get ahead of the orders.

“It takes so much time and effort and money to collect and purchase the food that we are going to give away at the volume that we are going to give it away at,” said John Roberts, executive director at Mountain Mission.

Roberts says their food pantry, like many others, has been hit hard by the pandemic, and it’s been tough keeping the pantry stocked.

“During a normal year all of the elementaries and the schools collect food for us — I don’t think we’re going to get that this year — that is the equivalent of 80 barrels of food that we’re losing,” he said.

Still, he says they’re thinking outside the box, and want to be prepared to give away more Christmas baskets this year.

“There were so many people before COVID-19 hit that were on the verge of needing a food pantry and needing assistance that this has kicked them into that area where they really need assistance,” he said.

To qualify for a Christmas box, at signup people will be asked to show proof of SNAP benefits or Medicaid for all eligible household members or proof of income dated within the last 30 days.

During times like these, says Roberts, organizations like Mountain Mission need to step up.

“All we ask is that you pay it forward, if you are out there and you do have and you are blessed, pay it forward to somebody.”

Registration for a basket begins Monday morning at Mountain Mission’s office at 1620 7th street in Charleston from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

