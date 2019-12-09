Christmas decorations can increase fire risks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families this time of year, but if you aren’t careful those decorations could put you at risk.

“We do see more fires this time of year sometimes because of Christmas trees, people plug in too many lights, space heaters,” explained Richard Symnes, Fire Investigator for the City of Charleston.

If you decorate for the holidays there may be more fire hazards than usual around your home. According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than a third of home decoration fires are started by candles. The same group said 42% of decoration fires happen because decorations were placed too close to a heat source.

“Hanging stocking on the fireplace can be dangerous,” Symnes said. “We want you to keep it at least 3 feet away.”

Your Christmas tree can also be a fire risk.

“When you get a real tree they have a base at the bottom and you want to keep it moist,” Symnes explained. “If you don’t keep the tree moist it’ll get dry. When you go to pick out a tree you want to make sure it is moist also and after Christmas you want to make sure you dispose of your tree because it gets dry and it can still cause a fire.”

If you are hanging lights on the tree or around the house be reasonable when it comes to using extension cords.

“With your extension cord make sure you aren’t plugging in more than 3 things to your extension cord. Hopefully, you’ll just only plug in one thing,” Symnes said. He also suggests that people replace lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulbs. It is also a good idea to hang lights using clips instead of nails to make sure the light cords don’t get damaged.