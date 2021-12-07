All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve declared as full-day state holidays for public employees, Gov. Justice says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced today that Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will be full-day state holidays for public employees.

The press release says on Dec. 7, Gov. Justice issued a proclamation declaring Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24, 2021) and New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31, 2021) as full-day state holidays for public employees. He also said that Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, and Dec. 30, 2021, will be half-day state holidays.

The proclamation says this is in recognition of the “hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State throughout the year 2021,” and because Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday.

Before this, the press release says Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were half-day state holidays.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS