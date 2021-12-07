Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve declared as full-day state holidays for public employees, Gov. Justice says

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced today that Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will be full-day state holidays for public employees.

The press release says on Dec. 7, Gov. Justice issued a proclamation declaring Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24, 2021) and New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31, 2021) as full-day state holidays for public employees. He also said that Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, and Dec. 30, 2021, will be half-day state holidays.

The proclamation says this is in recognition of the “hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State throughout the year 2021,” and because Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday.

Before this, the press release says Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were half-day state holidays.