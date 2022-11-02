CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 97.9 The River (WMGA-FM) will begin broadcasting Christmas music on Thursday at midnight because of requests from listeners.

97.9 The River says this is the earliest they’ve started.

People are now able to begin sending in music requests and the program director for the station says they were no expecting those requests so soon.

“‘Christmas on the River’ has become a tradition. We like to build ourselves as the Tri-State’s Christmas Station so people know where to go when they’re ready for Christmas music. They just want to go a little earlier,” says Cecilia Bowen, Program Director at 97.9 The River.

Bowen says you can send in your requests through social media or call the station at 304-529-0979.

You can also request songs through a form on the station’s website.