Christmas parade brings holiday cheer to downtown Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – In the village of Barboursville, West Virginia the streets were packed with area residents. The community came together to watch as businesses and other organizations participate in the Barboursville Christmas Parade this year.

Unfortunately, the Huntington Christmas Parade was canceled this year, so for many in the area, this is the only Christmas parade they’ll be a part of.

Pet Palace owner Brian Little says his business is based out of Huntington and with the cancellation they decided they would gather with their Barboursville customers during this holiday season.

The Huntington parade was canceled, so we have tons of customers and people that are in the Barboursville area and we wanted to be a part of that community. Brian Little, Pet Palace owner



The 13 News team walks the parade route on Thursday evening. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

As the floats decked out in holiday decorations went by, the crowd was filled with holiday cheer. For families like Jerica Hibner’s, this is an annual tradition they look forward to every year.

We just live a couple of streets over and so we always walk over for the parade. It’s one of our favorite Christmas traditions. Jerica Hibner, Barboursville resident

This year, the tradition lives on and you may have seen some very familiar faces walking by. 13 News Anchor Merrily Mccauliffe and Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins both made their way through the parade route.

The parade finished up with a visit from Santa Claus himself.

