CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain Mission Christmas Sale will begin on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Charleston’s West Side.

There will be many different Christmas-decorating items light lights, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more.

The money raised from the sale will be used to help purchase food items for up to 1,000 families in the area who are in need.

The store is located at 1620 7th Avenue. Their website lists their hours as Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.