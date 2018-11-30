Christmas Tree Safety Tips

Christmas tree safety is something constantly talked about over the holidays.

Here at WOWK 13 News, we are working for you to show you first hand how tragic a home tree fires can really be.

We are working with the South Charleston Fire Department not to scare anyone but to show you how quickly it can all change by something so simple.

Some simple things you can do are:

Display the tree in water in a traditional reservoir type stand

As a general rule, stands should provide 1 quart of water per inch of stem diameter

Use a stand that fits your tree

Avoid whittling the sides of the trunk down to fit a stand

Make a fresh cut to remove about a 1/2-inch thick disk of wood from the base of the trunk before putting the tree in the stand.

Once home, place the tree in water as soon as possible.

Check the stand daily to make sure that the level of water does not go below the base of the tree

Keep trees away from major sources of heat (fireplaces, heaters, heat vents, direct sunlight)

Lower the room temperature to slow the drying process, resulting in less water consumption each day

Use lights that produce low heat, such as miniature lights

Always inspect light sets prior to placing them on the tree. If worn, replace with a new set.

Do not overload electrical circuits

Always turn off the tree lights when leaving the house or when going to bed

Monitor the tree for freshness

After Christmas or if the tree is very dry, remove it from the house

Tips courtesy of the National Christmas Tree Association.