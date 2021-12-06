Christmas trees are selling fast. Have you gotten your Christmas tree yet?

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) — Whether it’s a Douglas Fir or a Scotch Pine, nothing beats the smell of a real Christmas tree, but with costly farming, less trees being planted, and staffing shortages, you may be paying the most you’ve ever paid for a tree this year.

“Just fake. It’s not natural, and I just don’t think it looks right. Well, she picked it out,” said Anthony and Lexi Martin, father and daughter.

The Martins have always bought a real Christmas tree together, and are noticing prices have gone up and stock is low this year, but why?

“I mean the prices are a little expensive. We usually go to a tree farm, but we couldn’t find any. They’re pretty much out. This is the first time that we’ve actually gone to an on-the-lot tree farm,” said Orin and Stephanie Matics, husband and wife.

Tree farmers told me there is a Christmas tree shortage. Fewer trees are being planted because for some farmers, it’s simply getting too expensive. This year, many people are buying their trees at on-the-lot farms like Shoan Clyburn’s, and they’re selling for about $80.

“The prices have gone up quite a bit due to COVID and a shortage of trees. High, higher than normal. Hopefully, they won’t go any higher next year, but if there’s still going to be a shortage of trees it’ll be about another two or three years,” said Shoan Clyburn, part-owner of CNC Tree Nursery.

With a shortage in trees comes higher prices and lower stocks. Clyburn says this year there has even been a worker shortage.

“But finding the people that want to work has been difficult this year. Everybody’s unemployed to say the least, but yeah I’ve had a rough time this year. I really have,” said Clyburn.

Clyburn says he plans on selling 1,200 trees this season and may even run out by next week. You can find your real Christmas tree at on-the-lot farms like Piggly Wiggly, Kroger, Lowe’s, Capitol Market, and, of course, your favorite local tree farm.

