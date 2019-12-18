Christmas trees at the governor’s office have a deeper meaning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Christmas trees are the main staple when it comes to Christmas Decorations. Colorful lights, festive ornaments, and even some tinsel. But the ones at the Governor’s office at the state capitol represent a large group of West Virginians. Our active military, veterans, gold star mothers, and first responders.

















West Virginia has always been a great state for Veterans, we’ve always answered the call, you know we honor those people. We are the number one state per ca-pita sending people off to war, and it just shows that we really respect that.” Gary Howell, WV Delegate

The Christmas trees have been a tradition at the Capitol for many years. The Tomblin administration started it when they took over office, and now the Justice administration has decided to keep it going and says they get a positive response every year.

Not only are there trees to honor and pay homage to our state’s heroes, there are also 3 “community trees,” that schools from 15 different counties made ornaments for. They asked that students make ornaments that represent their community.















It even hits home for our political reporter, Mark Curtis. His daughter is an active member of the United States Army. Mark says it is emotional to see his daughter’s picture on the tree.

The capitol is already a beautiful place, and these trees add to its beauty, while also paying homage to the people who deserve it most.

