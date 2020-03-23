Churches offer “virtual” services during COVID-19 closures

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Large events and social gatherings have taken a huge hit these past few weeks. One of the largest groups affected is our religious groups.

Church leaders like Paul Boekell, Redemption Church of Huntington, West Virginia Discipleship Pastor, are facing the challenge of staying connected with their congregations.

We have been scrambling to figure that out, because this is a brand new experience for, I think, all of us. Pastor Paul Boekell

Twitter users are offering words of advice and encouragement through these troubling times.

God has been here long before there were churches. Teresa Praying a lot and staying home. Checking in with family and friends via Facebook, email, text and a few calls. Be safe! Anita We still had church today… Had maybe 15 to 20 there. But we did not fellowship, no hugging, handshakes, etc. Brittany First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston streamed today… We have to maintain a good balance of physical, emotional, and spiritual health to stay healthy. Cheryl





Churches are closing their doors to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

While religious leaders admit this is a setback, they are still committed to continuing services through creative means. Many churches are utilizing technology like live video web streaming. Church members can tune in and virtually attend a service.