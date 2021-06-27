Churches plan prayer rally for ‘nationwide healing’

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Several southeast Ohio churches will bring their congregations together to pray for the future of our country.

The annual healing our nation prayer rally is an event designed to unify churches and gather for a special day of prayer. Lagrange Freewill Baptist Church preacher Tim Maddy says he expects “a fairly large group of churches to get together to pray for the wellbeing of our nation.”



The Legrange Freewill Baptist Church plans to attend the prayer rally on Tuesday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Members of several non-denominations will be gathering at the Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, but this won’t be like normal services.

This will be pastor Aaron Abner’s first time speaking at the event and plans to speak about peace.

We’re praying for our community, not just for our community, but for our nation as a whole and it’s really exciting and it’s a really great service. Aaron Abner, Lagrange Freewill Baptist Church pastor

The event is not just about prayer, but also community involvement. The Lagrange Freewill Baptist Church’s youth group has been collecting food donations that will be distributed all over southern Ohio.

Youth group director LeDusta Abner says it’s important to get young people involved in events like this.

We basically just wanted our kids here to realize that there are other people less fortunate than them and we wanted for them to have a stakeholder interest in helping others and realizing how important that is. LeDusta Abner, youth director

Church-goers of all ages will gather together on Tuesday to pray for healing and a better tomorrow. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Calvary Baptist Church located at 824 S 5th St, Ironton, OH 45638.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.