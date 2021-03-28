Churches prepare for in-person Easter Sunday service

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Churches in Charleston are preparing to open their doors for Easter Sunday after having to cancel in-person services last year due to COVID-19. This year, Easter will still look a little different.

“Last year was the very first time in a lot of people’s lives here and mine that we were not in church on Easter,” Marlon Collins, Pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church, said. “I just did the broadcast here by myself.”

This Sunday pastors expect pews to be full and social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place in case of large crowds. Pastors say since many people have been vaccinated, they are now comfortable coming to a public service.

“The people that are coming, I think that they’ll be excited that this year we’ll be back together those of us that feel comfortable coming to church to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Rev. Matthew Watts, Pastor at Grace Bible Church said.

Typically, churches have special plays, performances, and music, but this year things will still be low key.

“We’ll be here an hour, maybe a little over an hour and then we’re getting everybody back home,” Collins said.

Since it’s been a year since many have been to church, Rev. Watts says he is awaiting the future of the church.

“I’m eager to see how things evolve over the coming weeks and the coming months to see will people return to church as normal or have some people adjusted to the virtual church service.”