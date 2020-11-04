Circuit clerk employee in WV tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An employee at the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanawha County Commission officials say the employee was last in the clerk’s office on Friday, Oct. 30.

At this time, county officials say the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is doing contact tracing and the National Guard will be contacted to help sanitize the office.

