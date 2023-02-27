KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is praising the brave actions of two citizens who came to a deputy’s aid on Monday.

According to the KCSO, a deputy was called to the GoMart on Greenbrier Street in Charleston regarding a man in the parking lot who had been harassing employees and customers on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy saw the man, identified as Steven Hughes, 30, of Charleston, a short distance from the GoMart and attempted to stop him to give him a “verbal notice” for trespassing and to stay away from the business. According to the KCSO, Hughes allegedly refused to speak to the deputy or to obey the order to stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy then attempted to arrest Hughes, who allegedly resisted and fought with the deputy. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was able to get Hughes to the ground, but he allegedly continued to fight with the deputy.

The KCSO says as the deputy was waiting for backup, two citizens stopped their vehicle and ran to help the deputy, allowing him to get handcuffs on Hughes.

Steven Hughes (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

“The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office would like to commend the two brave citizens who made a heroic choice today to help our deputy in need, before a bad situation could possibly turn worse,” the sheriff’s office says. “Unfortunately, the two citizens returned to their daily business and left the scene before they could be identified, but none the less, they deserve our gratitude and appreciation.”

The sheriff’s office says Hughes allegedly continued refusing to cooperate with fingerprint processing and arraignment. According to the KCSO, the presiding Kanawha County Magistrate then ordered Hughes to be confined at the South Central Regional Jail until Tuesday, Feb. 28, when they will make another attempt at an arraignment.

Hughes is charged with criminal trespass, obstructing an officer and failure to fingerprint, the sheriff’s office says.