City announces funeral service plans for KJ Taylor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston has announced the funeral services for Capitol High School Senior Kelvin “KJ” Taylor:

Date: Friday, April 16

Place: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Visitation: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Services: 11 a.m.

Parking: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center parking garage on Quarrier Street

The city says social distancing measures including temperature checks will be in place and face coverings will be required. Family and friends are welcome to attend, and the family asks that those in attendance do not take photos, videos or livestream during the ceremony.

A small ceremony and balloon release are planned to take place at Laidley Field following the services. Following the ceremony at Laidley Field, a gathering is planned at the 2nd Avenue Community Center at 1411 2nd Avenue.

Traffic information:

City officials say rolling closures will take place during the procession.

The procession will turn west on Quarrier Street and then north on Pennsylvania Avenue N, where they will enter the interstate at the Women’s and Children’s on-ramp. The procession will then exit at Greenbrier Street and go down Washington Street East before turning onto Elizabeth Street.