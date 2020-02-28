City announces weekend road closures

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Triton Construction will install rigging in preparation for repairs to the South Side Bridge beginning Saturday, Febr. 29, according to information provided by the city.
The right-hand northbound vehicle lane will be closed from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Feb. 29, March 1, March 7 and March 8.
These closures will only affect weekend traffic.
