City community centers reopen in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Community centers in Charleston will open to provide wi-fi for students participating in e-learning for this school year.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the community centers will be open for e-learning at the following times:

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kanawha City Community Center, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

North Charleston Community Center, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

“During this unprecedented time, our students need a safe place to go that offers the reliable internet access needed to further their education. Afterschool programming will also continue, giving e-learning and in-person students a place to go after the school day is over.” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

In addition to community centers being open, afterschool programs will be available for students at two of the centers.

According to city officials, The Partnership of African American Churches will begin afterschool programming at the MLK Center Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m and Step-by-Step will begin afterschool programming at the Kanawha City Community Center in October.

Goodwin also says the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center will open from noon – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for its senior lunch program.

City officials have added additional health and safety rules are put in place such as:

Masks are required to be worn at all times while inside a building.

Staff members will mark floors to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Temperatures will be taken upon entry. Entry will not be permitted if temperature is above 100 degrees.

Frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized every hour.

Staff will ensure that areas and equipment are sanitized after each use and at the end of each day.

No more than 25 people in the gym or large meeting room at a time.

Weight rooms, cardio rooms and game rooms remain closed.

