City Council unveils renderings of proposed ‘Ravenswood Marina Project’

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – The Ravenswood City Council received a presentation on a big proposed development Tuesday night.

The City Council unveiled renderings of the proposed Ravenswood Marina Project.

The project would include a marina and a multi-sport complex on the Jackson County City’s riverfront.

Council members say the purpose of tonight’s presentation was to get the initial concept pushed out for planning purposes so they can move on to the next stages of development.

“This is something that will attract people from a large region..other states. It’s gunna be good for tourism. Good for economic development, when you have things like this going on, people like to build around it.” Bob Newell, Former Parkersburg Mayor

Other details of the project include spaces for seasonal boat rentals and small shade structures.

The next stages of development are to meet with state and federal officials.

