City creates storm debris pick-up plan, warns of unlicensed removal companies

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With work still to be done cleaning up after ice storms hit the Tri-State in recent weeks, officials with the City of Huntington say they have received calls from the public regarding unlicensed tree removal companies operating in the area.

Because of this, the city is advising residents to ask to see a copy of the company’s city business license and certificate of insurance before hiring them to remove storm debris. They say this will help level the playing field for the reputable, licensed small businesses in the community.

Any residents who know of an unlicensed tree removal company operating in the Huntington area are asked to contact the director of council and citizen engagement at 304-696-5540 ext. 2011 or email batesm@huntingtonwv.gov.

The city has also developed a plan for the City of Huntington Public Works crews to help clean up the storm debris from public roadways and placed at residents’ curbs. They say the plan will begin Monday, March 1, with crews using household garbage routes to spend one week picking up the debris in each area.

The schedule for debris pick up will be:

March 1-5: the Monday household garbage route area

March 8-12: the Tuesday household garbage route area

March 15-19: the Wednesday household garbage route area

March 22-26: the Thursday household garbage route area

March 29-Apr. 2: the Friday household garbage route area

The city says it chose to use the household garbage routes for the schedule to give the public an easy way to know when storm debris will be removed from their neighborhood. They say this model has worked for past cleanup efforts.

Public Works will then take the tree limbs to two partnering agencies to chip up, turning the debris into mulch for the spring.

Time will also be allotted in April for the crews to go through each area a second time and remove any debris placed on the curbs after the initial sweep. Three crews have already been picking up debris as the city receives requests.

The city says they will also continue to use all of the current yard debris disposal options available to residents. Those options include:

Residents can bundle limbs and branches, no more than four feet in length and weighing no more than 75 pounds and then set the bundles out with their weekly garbage.

Households are entitled to one free pickup of uncontained rubbish each month as long as the contents do not exceed the size of an 8-foot truck bed. The Public Works director assesses a fee for laarger loads.

Residents can bring yard debris to the trash drop-off facility on South High Street in Guyandotte from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month. To drop off the debris, residents must provide a proof or residency to the facility.