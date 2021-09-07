City honors community college for 50th anniversary

Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, President of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, joins Logan Mayor, Serafino Noletti, as he signed a proclamation declaring Monday, September 13th as “Southern Day” in the city.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — City of Logan Mayor Serafino Noletti has officially declared Monday, September 13th, 2021 Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Day in honor of the community college’s 50th anniversary.

According to the Mayor’s proclamation:

“Whereas, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has been an integral part of our community for the past 50 years; Whereas, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has trained so many of our business leaders, workers, and residents; Whereas, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has partnered with us for many community events and activities including awarding our Festival queens scholarships to further their education; Whereas, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has inspired and driven our workforce; Now, Therefore, I, Serafina Noletti, Mayor of Logan, do recognize September 13th, 2021 as Southern Day in the City of Logan.”

The college’s 50th Anniversary celebration will have parties planned on all of its campuses, and a special meeting and press conference will be held at 11 a.m in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center.