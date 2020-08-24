City makes progress in upgrades to stop street flooding

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington says progress is being made on three infrastructure improvement projects to reduce street flooding.

The Huntington Sanitary Board’s projects were originally announced by its umbrella agency, the Huntington Water Quality Board, in December 2019 wit construction set to begin this summer. The three projects cost a total of approximately $4,577,012.

The city says the goal for two of these projects is to reduce the street flooding along 3rd and 5th avenues in Highlawn, and the third project will stop flooding in the underpasses on 8th and 10th streets.

The for the largest project, crews are cleaning out a large interceptor line that carries about 80% of the city’s wastewater to the Water Quality Board’s treatment plant in Westmoreland. City officials say the line built in 1958 has never been cleaned out, and has lost a large amount of its capacity to sand, sediment and debris.

Crews say they have already moved 800,000 pounds of debris from the line according to Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey.

“The City of Huntington and Huntington Water Quality Board continue to make positive strides to update Huntington’s infrastructure so that we remain a safe, healthy and growing community,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “These projects serve as a reminder that we are putting our constituents’ hard-earned money to good use.”

The city has also installed a backflow preventer on outfall lines near a pump station on 5th avenue in Guyandotte.

To reduce underpass flooding at 8th and 10th streets, the Sanitary Board is about halfway done installing pumps and drainage lines to keep water from pooling during heavy rain.

The Water Quality Board and Huntington City Council approved a three-step sewer rate increase in 2017 that has allowed for the funding needed to complete the projects.

