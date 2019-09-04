City of Charleston establishes Youth Council

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the establishment of the Charleston Youth Council at Tuesday’s Charleston City Council Meeting.

According to the Mayor, the initiative will engage teens in the Capital City and provide them a voice in developing public policy and community development initiatives. Youth Council members will serve one-term appointments and no more than two consecutive terms. Members will be expected to participate in no less than six Charleston City Council meetings and volunteer a minimum of 20 hours which may include City events, round-table discussions, project planning, and Youth Council meetings.

The program is available to Charleston youth, ages 14 to 18, and they are encouraged to apply through an online link by Friday, September 20, 2019.

“Our administration wants young people at the table with us when we are making decisions that impact their future,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of the Mayor and six City Council members – Ben Adams, Mary Beth Hoover, Joseph Jenkins, Adam Knauff, Tiffany Wesley-Plear and Chad Robinson.

Selection of the inaugural Youth Council will be announced in early October 2019, with a term to run through mid-September 2020.