CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Around Charleston, you might see some abandoned houses and would like for them to be torn down. However, the demolition process is extensive.

The Williams have been living on Charleston’s West Side for more than 30 years. They said when their neighbor moved out years ago, things started getting bad with drug abuse and homeless people.

“We’ve been waiting at least a couple years for it to come down,” Madison and Esther Williams said. “The city had come by and placed notices on the door. Like I said, it was pretty bad. The city was aware of it. Last time they had a fire on the other side, and they had to tear that down.”

In order to get houses demolished, there’s a 25-step process per city code and state regulations. It starts with the billing department assessing the house and finding its owner.

“Then we go into the house once that administrative warrant has been posted for 15 days, and they’ll assess the condition of the property and determine whether or not it needs to be demolished or it can be renovated and saved,” Kevin Baker, Charleston City Attorney said.

However, there are some exceptions to the process.

“If there’s an emergency, if a fire occurs, and the structure is at severe risk of falling down or falling into another home, something like that, then we can do an emergency demolition,” Baker said.

On average, it costs between $8,000 to $12,000 to demolish a house, and it could take three months to several years to get the project completed.

Even though the house is gone, the Williams said it is still not good enough.

“It doesn’t make the neighborhood any better,” they said. “It doesn’t make it inviting for anyone to move here when you had something like that sitting there and it doesn’t make you feel safe.”

Baker said most of the time the demolition process has already started when people think nothing is being done.

“The process to get it, and sometimes we can be six or seven months into it, and the neighbors don’t even know about it because there’s nothing they can see,” he said.

The city has around 125 houses that need to be demolished. They’ve demolished 19 houses in the past 30 days.