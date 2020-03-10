City of Charleston shares steps to prevent COVID-19 in offices

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston says City Manager Jonathan Storage sent a memo to all City employees detailing the city’s proactive steps to combat COVID-19. While there have been no confirmed cases in West Virginia to date, the city is implementing measures to protect the health of city workers.

“The health and safety of city staff is critically important, and our residents will continue to depend on us to provide essential services,” Storage says. “The Administration has been tracking the spread of the Coronavirus throughout the country. City officials have been in constant communication with county, state and federal health officials to receive the latest updates and recommendations as we all work together to address this novel pathogen.”

Employees are being asked to schedule meetings by conference call or other electronic means if possible. The City has also suspended all new, non-essential, out-of-state travel.

In the memo, Storage detailed the symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you are sick. The memo also refers to the CDC recommendations on good hygiene such as frequent handwashing and/or hand sanitizing and limiting face touching, including the eyes, mouth, and nose. The memo includes updates on meeting procedures and social distancing such as refraining from handshaking and other person-to-person contact.

Department heads and supervisors will also make appropriate hygienic supplies available in each office, such as soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and tissues when commercially available. Employees are asked to routinely wipe down frequently used surfaces within their offices or workstations.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories