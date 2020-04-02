City of Charleston temporarily suspends recycling services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston says it will suspend recycling services. The city made the decision following the announcement by the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority to temporarily suspend all recycling services. All materials put out for pick up will be combined with general refuse.

“This is a temporary situation for our recycling program,” Mayor Amy Shuler

Goodwin says. “If you are able to store your recyclables, for the time being, please do so.

We will resume recycling operations as soon as we can.”

The City of Charleston transports its recyclable materials to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority for processing.

