City of Charleston to offer free morning yoga

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston’s Parks and Recreation Department will begin offering free morning yoga classes beginning Tuesday, June 2.

These classes, taught by instructor Debora Mattingly, RYT, will take place beginning at 6 a.m., every Tuesday in June and July (with the exception of July 14).

Classes will be canceled in the case of inclement weather.

In order to comply with COVID-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department the following measures will be enforced:

Participants must bring their own equipment which may include a towel, shower curtain, blanket or yoga mat.

Participants will be six feet apart and will remain on their yoga mat for the duration of the class.

The instructor will mark spaces six feet apart prior to the start of each class.

Participants will be responsible for cleaning their mat once they return home or bring cleaning supplies with them to clean their mat at the conclusion of each class.

If participants wish to communicate with the instructor before or after class, they will do so following socially distant guidelines and/or wear a mask.

Classes will be limited to 25 people. Hand sanitizer will be available and will be placed on the sidewalk next to the instructor. For questions and additional information, please call 304-348-6860.

