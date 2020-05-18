City of Charleston to reopen some tennis courts

The City of Charleston will reopen tennis courts at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Kanawha City Community Center and Edgewood Tuesday, May 19, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: City of Charleston)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston will reopen tennis courts at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Kanawha City Community Center and Edgewood would open beginning tomorrow Tuesday, May 19 at 9 a.m.

Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin says the courts will be open every day from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m.

“As things begin to reopen across our state, it is important that we provide safe outdoor recreational opportunities,” says Goodwin. “We are excited to open our tennis courts with strict social distancing guidelines in place.”

The city has implemented the following additional guidelines for staff and players:

Tennis play will be limited to singles matches only. There will be no doubles tennis at this time.

Matches will be limited to “best of three” if others are waiting to play.

Staff will monitor courts and clean frequently touched surfaces.

Signage will be posted throughout court areas to encourage social distancing guidelines.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories