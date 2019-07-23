City of Charleston & University of Charleston partner to work on opioid crisis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s capital city says it’s expanding its drug treatment services to help address the opioid crisis.

The city of Charleston announced Monday it’s teaming up with a group at the University of Charleston to work on drug prevention, recovery and outreach services.

The effort will use data to find gaps in health care and other services and has already had eight listening sessions in the city to get feedback on what’s needed.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the city’s partnership with the college’s West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute is an important step in creating solutions for the opioid crisis.

West Virginia has the country’s highest fatal opioid overdose rate.