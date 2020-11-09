City of Charleston unveils mural celebrating immigration

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston now has a new piece of artwork displayed in the downtown area.

The Families Belong Together mural aims to celebrate the contributions immigrants have brought to the mountain state.



The piece was completed in collaboration with local artists, students and other community members. Each tile carries a message of inclusiveness.



“There are 192 tiles painted by so many people and students that you see. You’re seeing the beautiful mountains represented by the state of West Virginia. You see the immigrants sitting together and talking to each other,” Ibtesam Barazi, President of West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry said.



Immigrants’ Rights Campaign Coordinator Jackie Lozano admits she is an undocumented immigrant and has faced many challenges since coming to the U.S.



“I can’t get a license. I can’t go to college. I can’t afford to go to college. I can’t receive FASFA or any kind of government financial help I do not qualify for,” Lozano said.



Lozano also says immigrants haven’t always been fully accepted by society.



Members involved with the mural say they hope it sheds light on becoming a more welcoming society and supporting differences as one.



“I hope people will get to appreciate and recognize the contributions that we do and not only tolerate immigrants but accept them and celebrate their contributions,” Barazi said.



“When I see murals and things like this happening it just really makes me feel included and makes me feel safe in the area I live in,” Barazi said.

The mural is located at 904 Quarrier St. which is the location of the old Blossom Restaurant.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.