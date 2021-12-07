City of Charleston votes to spend $400,000 on improvements to Celebration Station

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A community playground will be getting a much-needed facelift.

Charleston council members voted Monday to enter into an agreement with Kanawha County Schools and Miracle Recreation Equipment Company and spend $397,464 for improvements to Celebration Station.

The playground on the East End of Charleston is used both by Piedmont Elementary students and the public.

Donna Badger and her two grandsons know Celebration Station well.

As students of Piedmont Elementary, it’s their playground, and as members of the community, it’s also theirs to use during after hours.

But they say it could use some improvement.

“Add decorations, make the wood turn into something better,” said Badger’s grandson Caleb.

“Needs painting too don’t it?” said Badger to Caleb.

“It needs refurbished, you can look at it and see the telltale signs of wear and tear,” she said.

The city already has some of the renderings for the new playground.

The Charleston Rotary Club raised $149,000 toward the project.

During the city council meeting, councilman Pat Jones said he’s not against the playground but he wants to know why Kanawha County Schools isn’t providing any money for the project.

“They’re not putting any skin in the game but they sure want to be there for the ribbon-cutting,” said Jones.

Kanawha County Schools’ counsel responded that Kanawha County Schools is providing the property, and Piedmont Elementary fundraised for their part of the playground and that the city will be covering the costs for the public part.

According to the agreement, the equipment will become the property of Kanawha County Schools after its installation.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news!