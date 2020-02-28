City of Dunbar and surrounding areas will receive upgraded sewer system

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A ceremonial groundbreaking took place Friday morning to mark a new sewer system upgrade at Shawnee Sports Complex.

The construction will upgrade the sewer system in West Dunbar, Pinewood, and Institute communities. Once completed, the system will comply with the state and federal health safety requirements for the first time in years. It’s estimated to cost $11.6 million dollars.

“For 20 years this project has been on the drawing board and for many different reasons, they were unable to get it to the starting line,” explained chairman of West Dunbar Service District Dennis Davis, “But finally we’re working closer with the Kanawha County Commission and our federal partners we were able to get it out of receivership and on its way”

The project is estimated to take a year to complete and may cause traffic delays and detours during construction.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories