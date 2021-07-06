City of Dunbar talks about implementing user fee

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — The City of Dunbar will hold a city council meeting Tuesday evening, where they will discuss the possibility of implementing a ‘user fee’ to those who work within the city.

Dunbar’s mayor says tonight’s city council meeting will simply be a discussion on the possibility of implementing a user fee. He says there is still a lot to look at before any decision is made, but those who work in the city, aren’t so fond of the possibility.

“If the city decided to take it would be used to fix roads or whatever else. Or major things that we would not normally have money for,” said Scott Elliott, Mayor of Dunbar.

But those who work in Dunbar, don’t think it would be a good move. “I don’t think it’s right. What I hear they want to use it for our roads. And last time I checked Dunbar is still part of West Virginia and I pay my state taxes so I think if they want to do our roads they should use state money,” said Lee Makoladoa who works in Dunbar.

This fee would be anywhere from one to ten dollars a month for workers. But those who work here argue they are already struggling. “It’s hard enough to make it as it is. I have a hard time, me and my wife do,” added Makoladoa.

This also raises concern for Mayor Elliott who says, “That’s a lot of money out of their paycheck and it could drive some businesses out of town. So there’s a lot to look at before we decide whether we want to even address it.”

Other city’s and municipalities in the state already have a user fee, but Elliot says there needs to be more discussion for having one in Dunbar. “It’s opening the door to look at it. Charleston does it, Huntington does it. Martinsburg does it. But they have a whole lot more employees and a whole lot more businesses than we do.”

Elliott also says there would be exemptions for those who work at any of the schools in Dunbar because they already pay a user fee to the city of Charleston. They are not expected to make any decision on the fee at the meeting.

