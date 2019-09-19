City of Huntington and FOP sign 3-year contract

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The City of Huntington and the Fraternal Order of Police Star Lodge 65 have come to an agreement to sign a 3-year contract.

Thursday morning, city officials and police signed a contract during a brief ceremony at City Hall.

According to city officials, police officers will see a 5% raise this year, a 5% raise in 2020, a 2% raise in 2021.

The new agreement sees no changes to the premium cost or healthcare coverage offered to active and retired law enforcement officials.

“If we take care of the officers, we take care of the city,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams. “They have the only job, along with firefighters, the only job in the city [that] when they come in, their job is to run to chaos, not to run away from it.”

The new agreement also gives officers shoulder microphones for their radio equipment and one knife.

“Our first goal was to provide a contract that was beneficial enough to the officers we currently have so that they wouldn’t be tempted to look elsewhere,” said Lt. Phil Watkins with the Huntington Police Department. “We [also] wanted to work on recruitment.”

The city continues to be in negotiations with the IAFF, the firefighters’ union.