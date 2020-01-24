City of Huntington honors Lin-Manuel Miranda

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2019 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. With the holiday shopping season upon us, Miranda is encouraging people to take part in Small Business Saturday, an effort to shop at local, independent stores on the Saturday, Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving. The actor and “Hamilton” creator says small businesses are a staple to the neighborhood.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The City of Huntington announced that Mayor Steve Williams issued a proclamation to designate January 16, 2020, as “Lin-Manuel Miranda Day” in the City of Huntington in honor of Miranda’s 40th birthday.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the city said the request for a proclamation to honor the performer and playwright came from Justin McElroy, of Huntington, who is a member of the “My Brother, My Brother and Me” podcast. One of the brothers’ big fans – Lin Manuel Miranda, himself.

The City of Huntington posted a photo of McElroy with Miranda last week at his birthday party. Mayor Williams also read the proclamation in a video to wish the celebrity a happy birthday.

The mayor said he was “honored to fulfill the request” because the McElroy brothers promote their love for their hometown on their podcast and “have always been champions of Huntington.”

Miranda is known for his work as a playwright, composer, lyricist, producer, and performer. He has earned multiple Tony Awards, Emmys, Grammys, a Pulitzer Prize and Academy Award nominations. One of his most well-known works is the current Broadway hit, “Hamilton,” based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

