City of Huntington moves trick-or-treat date, guidelines released

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington has moved Trick-or-Treat to Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Huntington city limits, along with releasing health and safety guidelines for residents and trick-or-treaters.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams says weather on the original trick-or-treat night, Thursday, Oct. 29, is expecting rain and was a contributing factor in moving the date. The date was set earlier this summer for all of Cabell County.

Williams also says the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host a Drive-Thru Fantasy Maze from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, at Ritter Park in Huntington. The cost is $5 per car.

While many residents may make alternate plans due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Williams has released guidelines for those who choose to participate in Trick-or-Treating.

For residents:

Wash your hands before handling any treats Sit outside when you are passing out treats Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters Wear a mask Consider setting up a station with individually bagged treats for children to take

For Trick-or-Treaters:

Wear a mask, and remember that a costume mask is not a suitable replacement Participate in small groups, preferably only with individuals in your household Avoid direct contact with other trick-or-treaters, and stay 6 feet away from others Be patient and wait for trick-or-treaters in front of you to move on before approaching a house Bring hand sanitizer and use it frequently Wash your hands once you get home and before handling any treats

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.