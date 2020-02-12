City of Huntington taking applications to fill city council vacancy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington City Clerk’s Office has announced a new vacancy in Huntington’s City Council.
District 3 Councilman Alex Vence resigned from the city council effective yesterday, February 11, 2020. Huntington City Clerk Barbara Miller says anyone considering filing for the position can get an application form at her office, Room 16 of City Hall.
The clerk’s office will begin receiving applications today, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 26.
To qualify for the position, applicants must be a citizen of both the United States and West Virginia, a resident of Huntington and Council District 3, and must stay a resident of the district throughout their term. Council members cannot hold any other public office, be a member of any political executive committee, or be an employee of the city during their term.
