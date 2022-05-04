HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said there have been multiple reports of scammers contacting potential vendors for the upcoming Main Street Spring Festival.

According to Mayor Edwards, the scammers attempt to sign people up to participate and then steal their money.

Mayor Edwards said the only way to sign up is directly with the City of Hurricane. The mayor also said vendor spots for the festival are all filled.

“I hate thieves and scammers — please don’t be a victim to this,” Mayor Edwards said on Facebook.