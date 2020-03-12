Coronavirus Updates

City of Ironton issues state of emergency

Local News

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – The City of Ironton is declaring a State of Emergency to try to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued a ban on any gathering of more than 100 people, as well as instructing nursing home administrators to follow Governor DeWine’s administration’s limitations on visits.

The city is also issuing a no handshake policy citywide and is requiring a notice be posted on all public buildings.

