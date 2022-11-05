KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — The city of Kenova, West Virginia, is asking residents to use water sparingly during a system-wide boil water advisory.

Affected customers live in Kenova city limits and Barger Hill as well as along U.S. Route 52/Tulsa Highway, State Route 75, Spring Valley Drive, Docks Creek Road and all surrounding areas. These customers may experience loss of water or reduced pressure.

Customers conserving water will help maintain tank levels while issues are being solved. Kenova officials say crews are working to restore water as quickly as possible. There is no information posted regarding the estimated time of restoration.

Officials ask that residents do not increase call volume by dialing the water company or police department. They say all information will be updated on the City of Kenova’s Facebook page.