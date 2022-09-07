NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The City of Nitro is planning on installing four 175 kilowatt EV Fast-Charging Stations through DC-America based out of Milton, West Virginia.

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt says they have been working on this for well over a year and met with DC-America a few months ago. The expected cost to install the stations will be approximately $985,000.

Nitro City Council met on August 16th and voted to approve a 20% or $200,000 match for a grant they plan to apply for. That money will be coming from city sales tax dollars. If approved, the money will come through President Biden’s $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

The city is working on a lease agreement with the McDonald’s location off the I-64 Nitro exit to install the stations in the parking lot. Once they have reached an agreement, they will be moving forward with applying for the grant.

Mayor Casebolt also says this will be an income source for their city and would allow them to replace some of their city fleet with all-electric vehicles, which would save them money on fuel.

The total cost to fuel an electric vehicle would be approximately $1.85 for every 250 miles.

Casebolt says this is a prime location since people can stop there to charge their vehicles while traveling through the Mountain State. This is also expected to bring in quite a bit of foot traffic for local businesses as people can shop while they charge their vehicles.