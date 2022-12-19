RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Ripley, West Virginia, was established 190 years ago on Monday’s date, Dec. 19.

According to Ripley’s website, the area was originally settled in 1768 where “Sycamore Creek joins Big Mill Creek” in what was formerly Virginia. When more settlers moved to the area, property owners donated eight acres for county land, a courthouse and a jail.

In 1830, a grist mill was displayed in town and named after Harry Ripley, a young circuit-riding minister who drowned in nearby Mill Creek on the day he was supposed to get married.

Jackson County was formed in 1831 and an independent commission chose the Ripley area as the county seat.

On Dec. 5, 1832, Jacob Starcher petitioned the Virginia General Assembly to give the town a name. Fourteen days later on Dec. 19, 1832, the charter desinated the town as Ripley in honor of the late minister who drowned.

On Monday, Mayor Carolyn Rader wished the town a “Happy Birthday” on Facebook.

She said the town is invited to watch “Harry Ripley” make his ride from the courthouse to the mansion at 6 p.m. There will also be cake and ice cream available.

“Please come over and say hello,” Rader said. “190 years of a wonderful place with wonderful people!!!!!!”

Information from the City of Ripley’s website contributed to this article.