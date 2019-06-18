City Officials Look to Make Changes to Charleston’s Recycling Program

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – Charleston City officials say changes may be coming to the current recycling program in the city.

Earlier this year, the city cut a program that had provided free trash bags and recycling bags to city residents. The last vouchers for the program went out this month, but city officials hope it won’t deter people from still recycling. So, the Environmental and Recycling Committee is looking to find a solution, says Committee Chairman John Kennedy Bailey.

Currently, the city takes the collected material to the Raleigh County Landfill/Recycling Center. The center requires the recycled materials to be as dry as possible. Therefore, the city requires residents to place all recycling material in sealed, clear plastic bags.

Currently, the city accepts number 1 and number 2 plastics like water bottles, milk jugs, and detergents. They also accept paper, including junk mail, magazines, and cardboard. They also accept aluminum and steel cans.

The city does not currently accept loose materials of any kind, glass, and plastic numbers 3 through 7. Those would include plastic bags, PVC piping, yogurt containers, styrofoam, Tupperware, and food containers.

The city is planning on applying for a grant from the Department of Environmental Protection, or DEP. According to Brent Webster, the Director of Public Works, the grant funds could be used for a number of different things, including public outreach and education instruction for residents.

Applications for the grant are due by July 1. The city would find out if they are awarded those funds by the start of next year.

