City officials: We have begun tearing down Washington Street building

UPDATE Feb. 25, 2020 5:00 p.m.: City officials say the demolition will begin Wednesday morning.

Building owner, Phillip Chin said, “I love this city. I love Charleston. And also, what had happen to us, and thank you so much all that support our family, support our restaurant. And we continue and hope we have the chance to keep my building for a landmark on the East End of Charleston.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – City officials have begun tearing down a building on Washington Street East, “due to a concern for public safety.”

The decision to demolish the building, located on the 1500 block of Washington Street East and resulting in the roadway being shut down, came as a result of work done over the weekend to the building, which resulted in additional structural defects.

This afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit denied a motion filed this morning by Phillip Chin and New China Restaurant Inc. to stop the City from demolishing the building, according to a press release received from the city.

According to a release, the most likely cause of the brick failure last week was due to water getting into the brick wall and expanding during freezing cycles, which loosened the mortar joints and pushed bricks outward.

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories