City searches for solutions as recycling cease continues due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK-TV) — The City of Charleston is aiming for a cleaner city.

On Monday’s city council meeting, $35,000 was awarded to MSW Consultants based in Orlando, Florida to help them figure out how to best do this.

Jane Bostic, special assistant to the Mayor of Charleston says the study will help them better gauge what needs to be done to increase efficiency and participation.

“It’s not only a collection of data, but it’s also a collection of practices and it’s a collection of materials — what materials are recycled here and what can we add to them?” she said.

A city study from 2015 found that only 19.5% of charleston residents recycle compared to the national average of 34.5%

“Recycling is important for the environment, it’s about what we want to leave the children, it’s about what we want to leave for the future it’s about reducing our carbon footprint and not being wasteful.” Jane Bostic

The money for the study comes from a $45,000 grant from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

Currently, the city only accepts paper and plastics, as recycling has come to a standstill because of COVID-19.

Recyclables within city limits are currently taken to Beckley, to Raleigh County’s facility, which stopped taking cardboard earlier this year.

Bostic says they hope to have the study back by the end of October, at which point they’ll begin implementing changes for the next year.

